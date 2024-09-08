Anti-drone systems deployed to repel rogue drones in Manipur | VIDEO

Security forces in Manipur have ramped up efforts to combat the increasing use of drones by militants amid escalating violence in the state. In the last six months, security forces have shot down at least 18 drones in the valleys and hills of Manipur.

The Assam Rifles has deployed anti-drone systems in fringe areas, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tested and handed over an anti-drone system to its units stationed in the region, Manipur Police said in a statement.

Additional anti-drone systems are expected to arrive shortly, and the state police have also initiated the process of procurement of similar equipment, according to Manipur Police.

Why anti-drones?

The situation in the northeastern state has deteriorated since September 1, with militants employing drones and rockets alongside conventional weapons like rifles and grenades. The conflict, initially ethnic in nature between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribal communities, has grown into a full-scale security crisis.

Last Sunday, militants used drones to drop explosives, killing one person. Since then, there have been two more drone-based attacks, heightening concerns over the use of such technology.

Chief minister N. Biren Singh condemned these attacks, calling them "acts of terrorism."

“Due to the recent drone attacks, an anti-drone system has been deployed, and the state police is in the process of purchasing additional anti-drone guns, which will be deployed soon,” said Additional Director General of Police (Administration) K. Jayenta.

A committee formed by the central government, comprising senior officials from the police, army, and paramilitary forces, is currently examining the use of explosive-laden drones. The committee's report is expected by September 13.

Security forces have stepped up combing operations across both hill and valley regions. Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) K. Kabib said these operations focus on areas from which rockets and drones are being launched.

"These operations will cover a minimum of 3-5 km, concentrating on the hotspots," Kabib said.