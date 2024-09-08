Amid violence in Manipur, CM Biren Singh meets Governor for second time

Amid increase in violence in the state since the beginning of September, Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh, along with his MLAs and ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Sunday for around an hour. A convoy of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to meet Governor Lakshman Acharya on Saturday. (PTI)

The meeting was a follow-up to a private discussion between the CM and the governor, which lasted over 30 minutes on Saturday night at Raj Bhawan, in Imphal, following a meeting with ruling party MLAs at his bungalow.

While details of Sunday’s meeting are yet to be known, it is speculated that the CM might have urged the governor to hand over control of the unified command to the state. None of the legislators, including the chief minister, have made any statements to the media after the meeting.

At present, the unified command in Manipur is headed by state security adviser Kuldiep Singh, a former director general (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was appointed by the Centre in May last year. The unified command, which was formed in May last year, is a coordinating body between central and state forces and the local administration to ensure maintenance of law and order.

People familiar with the situation also report a split among ruling MLAs, with some supporting the chief minister’s bid to take control of the unified command, while others advocate for a change in leadership. This division has created a tense standoff, further complicated by speculation about N. Biren potentially resigning.

The Chief Minister’s call for Unified Command Authority is viewed as an effort to consolidate power and streamline decision-making within the state’s security structure.