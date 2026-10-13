Anti-SIR protests: Karnataka home minister Kharge orders review of police action

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday ordered a review of the detention of protesters ahead of a march in Bengaluru against the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and to press for chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the process, saying peaceful demonstrations must be protected. He said that dissent must not be treated as a threat to law and order.

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge. (X)

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The protesters, including students, senior citizens, activists and lawyers, were detained on Monday before they could march to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office in Bengaluru. Organisers alleged police seized placards, dragged demonstrators into buses and assaulted protesters, including women and journalists.

Kharge said the handling of the protesters will be reviewed. “The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy. It must be respected, protected and never suppressed,” Kharge said in a statement on Tuesday. He said he had instructed the police to ensure peaceful demonstrations are not disrupted. He appealed to protesters to cooperate with the police while keeping authorities informed of their plans. “Our responsibility is not merely to maintain law and order, but to create an environment where every citizen can express dissent freely, peacefully and without fear.”

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Deep Dive Why were protesters planning a march in Bengaluru against the SIR? The My Vote, My Right Campaign opposed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and alleged irregularities in the process. Organisers planned to submit demands to the Karnataka chief electoral officer. Why did Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge order a review of police action? Protesters were detained before their march, and organisers alleged that police seized placards, dragged people into buses and assaulted demonstrators, including women and journalists. Kharge said peaceful dissent must be protected. What did the Bengaluru protesters want in their memorandum? They planned to ask for the SIR to be cancelled, the electoral rolls to be restored to their January 2025 state and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

{{^usCountry}} The march was organised under the banner of the My Vote, My Right Campaign, a coalition of over 40 civil society organisations, opposed to the SIR. The organisers planned to submit a memorandum to Karnataka chief electoral officer V Anbukkumar seeking cancellation of the SIR, restoration of electoral rolls as they were in January 2025 and Kumar’s resignation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march was organised under the banner of the My Vote, My Right Campaign, a coalition of over 40 civil society organisations, opposed to the SIR. The organisers planned to submit a memorandum to Karnataka chief electoral officer V Anbukkumar seeking cancellation of the SIR, restoration of electoral rolls as they were in January 2025 and Kumar’s resignation. {{/usCountry}}

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They alleged that the Bengaluru police detained some participants before the march had begun. Some were allegedly pushed and dragged into buses. The organisers said young people were beaten and women’s clothing was pulled.

In a statement, the organisers said four police personnel beat a photojournalist, while three other journalists were manhandled.