AR Rahman's Gurugram concert postponed over ‘unforeseen circumstances’, rescheduled for next year

Two-time Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s concert in Gurugram on November 21, which was part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour, has been postponed and rescheduled to next year.

The ticket prices for the concert ranged from ₹2,499 for general standing access to ₹1.5 lakh for premium VIP decks. (AFP)

The concert was originally scheduled for next week on November 21, and was to take place at 7 pm at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram. The event has now been postponed over “unforeseen circumstances.”

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Speaking exclusively to HT, Eva Live, the primary national producer for the concert, said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided, AR Rahman will be postponing the date of Delhi concert to next year.”

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No official announcement regarding the revised date of the concert has been made so far.

Refund process initiated

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{{^usCountry}} Ticket-booking platforms have also begun notifying customers about the cancellation, with refund processes initiated and emails being sent to those who had booked tickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ticket-booking platforms have also begun notifying customers about the cancellation, with refund processes initiated and emails being sent to those who had booked tickets. {{/usCountry}}

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The ticket prices for the concert ranged from ₹2,499 for general standing access to ₹1.5 lakh for premium VIP decks.

The postponement has left fans disappointed, especially those who had been looking forward to witnessing the musical maestro perform live in the city. Nidhi Sharma, a resident of Gurugram who had purchased premium tickets for the concert, expressed disappointment over the postponement.

“We were really looking forward to this concert and had bought expensive tickets because we wanted to experience his music live. One of my friends was even travelling from Lucknow to attend the show. However, we received an email informing us about the postponement, along with the refund details. This was completely unexpected, and we are really disappointed,” she said.

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Kartikey Chauhan, a resident of Delhi, said that he bought the tickets as soon as the concert was announced. “I have been listening to AR Rahman’s music since childhood, and watching him perform live was something I had been looking forward to for a long time. We had made plans well in advance and were quite excited about the evening. We just hope that a new date is announced soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Grammy Award-winning composer's concert has faced last-minute cancellations. Last year, several tickets for his concert, titled ‘AR Rahman: Harmony of Hearts’, were abruptly cancelled just 24 hours before the scheduled show.

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