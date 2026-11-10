Diljit Dosanjh puts Indore concert cancellation rumours to rest, says ‘101% coming’ on November 15

Following the rumours of Diljit Dosanjh getting cold feet over safety concerns, singer-actor said that he is not dropping out of the concert happening in Indore. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Punjabi singer-actor addressed the rumours and promised his fans that he is going to come to the city for the concert on 15th November as scheduled. He also had something fun planned before the show and promised he will be feasting on the famous Indori poha before performing. Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday took to Instagram and confirmed that he is coming to Indore after concert cancellation rumours.

Diljit Dosanjh assures fans on Indore concert Taking a dig at the news reports for mixing 'masala' in the news about the concert, Diljit urged his fans to not believe in rumours. He also made it clear that he was excited for the Indore show and was not backing out from it. In the live session, he mentioned that, “I'll come on 15th in Indore. 101 percent. The first thing that I am going to do is that I am going to eat some poha. And then, when I'll get some energy boost, like this...all full steam.”

He also urged them to believe his words and not give into the speculations. He added, “Whatsoever the thing may be, I'll definitely be there to see you guys on 15th. Just believe my words.”