Are pop-ups here to stay in Bengaluru? Until the early 2000s, the word “pop-up” was used mostly for retail shops. Google Trends reports that pop-up restaurants gained ground only around 2014. Today, restaurant pop-ups are common all over the world. In New Delhi, diners are willing to pay close to ₹1 lakh for the fleeting privilege of tasting a visiting Michelin-starred chefs foam and truffle dishes. In Mumbai, the figure is a bit lower for this particular social cachet but not by much.

Bangalore too has restaurant pop-ups; and yes, we too import celebrity chefs. But our heart lies elsewhere. More and more, Bangalore restaurants are championing the local over the global. (AFP)

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Bangalore too has restaurant pop-ups; and yes, we too import celebrity chefs. But our heart lies elsewhere. More and more, Bangalore restaurants are championing the local over the global.

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The Oberoi Bengaluru is an example. They focus on micro-cuisines and brands that fiercely protect their roots and cultural legacy. Over the last couple of years, they have brought down chefs such as Jigmet Mingur of Ladakh, the Singh sisters of Beluadeori; and restaurants such as Oota of Karnataka, Amar Khamar of Kolkata, and Rynsan of Shillong.

Round the corner, The Park Bangalore has featured cuisines from Nagaland, Ladakh (Chef Nilza Wangmo), Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Badaga food from the Nilgiris, Khasi food with Daki & Daphi and many more. “Every pop-up brings a fresh perspective through storytelling, celebrating the vibrant culture and diversity and transforming the act of eating into dining into an immersive experience that goes far beyond the palate,” says The Park’s general manager Kiron Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} This does not mean that celebrity chefs don’t visit. All five-star hotels use celebrities as a way to increase footfalls into their restaurants. The Oberoi invited Michelin-starred Odette of Singapore, which chef Anirban said “was a vital masterclass for their staff.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This does not mean that celebrity chefs don’t visit. All five-star hotels use celebrities as a way to increase footfalls into their restaurants. The Oberoi invited Michelin-starred Odette of Singapore, which chef Anirban said “was a vital masterclass for their staff.” {{/usCountry}}

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The Leela Palace Bengaluru specifically invites Michelin-starred restaurants such as Cenci from Japan, and Araya from Chile to take over Le Cirque, their fine-dining restaurant. In 2025, they had 3-Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimo Bottura visit and priced each dinner at over ₹50,000 per diner. The two dinners were sold out. “Restaurant pop-ups do two things for us,” said The Leela’s director of culinary, Bengaluru and South India, Simran Singh Thapar. “For the staff, it is a way to learn techniques and culinary protocols that they can carry forward. For example, how do visiting chefs think about ingredients, how do they plate dishes, how do they interact with diners and so on. For our patrons, it is a way to enjoy a world-class meal without the hassle of travelling to a foreign country, booking a table, waiting for it and so on. They can travel half an hour and enjoy a Michelin-starred meal that would not be accessible to them elsewhere.”

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Some of my friends who paid ₹50,000 for the meal rationalized it as lower than the cost of an airline ticket to Italy.

That said, restaurant pop-ups raise many poignant questions. They are in a sense like Cinderella, arriving at the ball with great fanfare, and disappearing at the stroke of midnight. Pop-ups transform dining into a competitive sport, fuelled by quickly disappearing booking links, curated guest lists, and algorithmic FOMO. As chef Anirban of the Oberoi says, “A restaurant can easily slide into becoming just a temporary venue, rather than a living, breathing, and evolving dining destination that collaborates with brands. Over-indexing on pop-ups can quickly erode a restaurant’s core identity, culinary philosophy, and internal innovation.”

So what is the solution? Bangalore restaurant, Nila, may have an answer. Its chef-owner Rahul Sharma has taken an innovative approach to its menu. Rather than a single menu, it is intentionally rotational. So far, there have been three menus: inspired by Nagaland, Ladakh and Kerala. Next in line is the Sundarbans. “Every time we explore a region, we invite a chef from that part of the country to cook alongside us,” says Rahul. “It gives us an opportunity to bring the region’s ingredients, flavours, traditions and dishes to the table, interpreted through our own unique approach.”

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To be fair, most stand-alone and long-standing restaurants in Bangalore at different price points like 13th Floor, Tandoor, 1947, Koshy’s or ITC’s Royal Afghan don’t do (and don’t need to do) pop-ups. People visit these restaurants for the predictable and comforting food. Some five-star hotels like the Taj West End rarely do pop-ups, preferring to have bar take-overs at its acclaimed restaurant Loya. My brother took my mother for her birthday meal to Loya and she thoroughly loved the food and cocktails.

Some hotels like JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire use pop-ups as a way to lure diners. A couple of years ago, I travelled two hours to have a pop-up dinner there by chef Gaggan Anand, whose Bangkok restaurant routinely tops “best of” lists. It was an exceptional memorable meal, well-worth braving the traffic. I still remember it.