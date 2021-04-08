Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for Bangladesh on 5-day visit

Over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his two-day trip to Bangladesh, India’s chief of army staff (COAS) General MM Narvane embarked on a five-day visit to Bangladesh on Thursday.

The visit is aimed to “deepen the bilateral relationships between the two armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues,” a statement released by the additional directorate general of public information (ADGPI) said.

Amid the celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh marking 50 years of Bangladesh’s liberation, the army chief is scheduled to hold one-to-one meetings with the three service chiefs of Bangladesh’s armed forces on April 8.

On the same day, the army chief will visit the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi to pay tribute to the founding father of Bangladesh after attending a wreath-laying ceremony for liberation war martyrs at Shikha Anirban.

The COAS will also attend a UN Peace Support Operations seminar at Dhaka on 11 April where he will deliver an address on “Changing Nature of Global Conflicts: Role of UN Peacekeepers”.

The statement released by the army added that General Naravane will interact with the force commanders of the UN Missions in Mali, South Sudan and Central African Republic along with deputy chief operations officer of the Royal Bhutanese Army on April 12, 2021.

After attending a closing ceremony of Shantir Ogrosena, a UN-mandated counterterrorism exercise involving armed forces of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka and observers from the US, UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the army chief will interact with members of Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support and Training Operations.

The statement said that during the last leg of his visit, the army chief will also attend a hardware display of the Bangladesh army to have a look at their weaponry innovation.