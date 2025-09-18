Kolkata, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited a drone centre at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities, an official said. Army chief visits Arunachal, highlights focus on operationalising drone capabilities

The army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, he said in a statement.

"The Chief of Army Staff visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities," the official said.

The CoAS had, during his speech at the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26, announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite 'Divyastra' batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

"Our striking power will increase manifold in the coming days," General Dwivedi had declared, asserting that the army is moving rapidly towards becoming a modern and future-ready force.

The statement said that many units were already operationalised and "drone centres established at premier training academies" such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Infantry School in Mhow and Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the army, the official said.

He said the army’s approach is captured in the concept of ‘Eagle in the Arm’ - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.

Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation, the statement said.

"Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms," it said.

This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects the army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but "essential elements of the battlefield", it said.

By institutionalising training, operationalising units, and aligning force structures, the army is ensuring that the "soldier of tomorrow" will not only carry a weapon but also an eagle – a drone that extends his vision, reach and power on the battlefield, the official said.

Drones and counter-drones were reported to have been extensively used by the armed forces during Operation Sindoor in May, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.