Army kills 2 terrorists in J&K's Kupwara after suspicious movement; search ops on

Two terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Monday evening, said the Indian Army. As per the official statement, Indian Army troops opened fire after noticing suspicious movement. Following the incident, the Indian Army added that search operations were underway across Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI/Representational)

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," read the statement issued by Indian Army officials.

More details regarding the operation are awaited.

Amit Shah calls for high alert along borders With the onset of winter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on security forces to remain on high alert and ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall and adverse weather conditions to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border.

The directive from the BJP leader came during a high-level security review meeting chaired by Shah in Delhi to assess the ground situation in the union territory.

The meeting was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief of Army Staff, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other senior officials from the Government of India, the Army, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

