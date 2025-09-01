Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Cache of war-like stores recovered from hideout in J&K’s Kupwara

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 03:10 am IST

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces had launched a search operation at the general area of Kotnala in the north Kashmir district in the early hours of Sunday, an Army official said.

A Chinese pistol, four Pakistan-origin UBGLs (under barrel grenade launchers), four Chinese hand grenades, a sniper rifle magazine, 26 sniper rounds, an AK-47 magazine, 144 AK-47 rounds, a bag, and two Chinese reading leaflets were recovered, the official said.

The search operation is still in progress, he added.

