Army’s communications satellite likely by mid-2028: Top officials

The Indian Army’s first dedicated communications satellite is expected to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) around mid-2028, reinforcing the force’s communications backbone and its operational capabilities, top officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

India News

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The satellite, GSAT-7B, will provide the army with secure, round-the-clock connectivity across remote border areas and challenging terrain, supporting day-to-day military operations and effective battlefield command and control, the officials said.

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The development is significant because the army, unlike the Indian Air Force and the navy, lacks a dedicated communications satellite and currently relies on the IAF’s GSAT-7A to meet its communication requirements. In March 2023, the defence ministry signed a ₹3,000-crore contract with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Isro’s commercial arm, to develop the advanced communications satellite for the army—a step towards addressing a long-standing requirement.

The launch, initially scheduled for November 2027, will be delayed by six months due to technical reasons, the officials added, asking not to be named. The five-tonne geostationary satellite, India’s heaviest communications satellite so far, is designed to provide beyond-line-of-sight communications for deployed troops and military formations, as well as weapon systems, airborne platforms and other mission-critical assets.

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{{^usCountry}} Space-based communications will be critical during conflict, providing resilient communication links when terrestrial networks are disrupted or damaged by enemy action, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Space-based communications will be critical during conflict, providing resilient communication links when terrestrial networks are disrupted or damaged by enemy action, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, the defence ministry signed a ₹2,563-crore contract with NSIL for another dedicated communications satellite, GSAT-7C, for the IAF. The indigenously designed, developed and manufactured satellite will enhance secure, resilient and seamless communication capabilities for the IAF’s assets, strengthening operational effectiveness, it said.

Isro launched the navy’s GSAT-7R communications satellite last November, a replacement for the Rukmini satellite. The home-grown satellite enables seamless and secure communications between warships, aircraft, submarines and maritime operations centres.

The Indian military’s focus on space has been steadily growing. It released the Joint Military Space Doctrine last September during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata, a significant step towards institutionalising space as a key domain of national security and integrating it into the country’s defence strategy.

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The country is also formulating a National Military Space Policy to safeguard its space-based assets, strengthen military capabilities and address emerging security challenges in the space domain.

India plans to launch 52 dedicated military satellites over the next three years under Phase III of its Space Based Surveillance (SBS) mission, approved by the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024. Spearheaded by the Defence Space Agency under the HQ Integrated Defence Staff, the ₹26,968-crore project involves Isro constructing and launching 21 satellites, with private companies handling the remaining 31.

To be sure, China is expanding its space capabilities rapidly and can potentially disable or knock out satellites. It is known to possess capabilities to disrupt satellite signals using jammers as well as other anti-satellite technologies.