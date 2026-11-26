Prominent anti-dam activist Ebo Mili and youth leader Otul Jerang were among those granted bail by a court in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district on Thursday in connection with the October 23 violence in Pasighat, amid continuing protests against the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

A court in Arunachal Pradesh granted bail to Ebo Mili and Otul Jerang, arrested after violence during an anti-SUMP bandh in Pasighat on October 23. more less

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The two activists, who have been leading protests against the proposed project, were arrested on October 24 after surrendering at a police station. East Siang superintendent of police Pankaj Lamba had said that 26 people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted during the October 23 anti-SUMP bandh.

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The arrests followed a 12-hour shutdown across Siang, Upper Siang and parts of East Siang districts, called by organisations demanding the release of activists detained during earlier demonstrations.

Tensions escalated after security personnel reportedly fired tear gas to disperse protesters near Geku. Four women were subsequently admitted to the local primary health centre, but police later clarified that all four were discharged after medical observation. The unrest subsequently spread to Pasighat, where an NHPC office was set ablaze, a police station was attacked and several vehicles were damaged.

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{{^usCountry}} The Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) have been demanding the release of arrested protesters and the withdrawal of security forces from the Siang belt as preconditions for dialogue with the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) have been demanding the release of arrested protesters and the withdrawal of security forces from the Siang belt as preconditions for dialogue with the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite repeated attempts to contact officials, the exact number of people released on bail and further details of the case could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, opposition to mega hydropower projects has gathered momentum beyond Arunachal Pradesh, with anti-dam organisations from the state and neighbouring Assam joining hands to launch a coordinated mass movement.

Anti-Mega Dam People’s Forum spokesperson and retired Tinsukia College principal Rana Kumar Changmai announced plans to constitute mass struggle committees across Assam and convene a convention across the Northeast to consolidate opposition to large hydropower projects. The decision was announced at a press conference in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Wednesday, following a meeting of representatives from both states.

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The forum also plans to approach opposition leaders in New Delhi to raise the issue in Parliament and mobilise international opposition to China’s proposed mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo river.

Representatives from Arunachal Pradesh reiterated their opposition to hydropower projects proposed on the Siang and Dibang rivers.

The SUMP has faced sustained resistance from sections of the indigenous Adi community over fears of large-scale displacement, submergence of ancestral land and environmental degradation.

Chief minister Pema Khandu had earlier maintained that the pre-feasibility study for SUMP did not constitute approval for the construction of the dam and reiterated the government’s willingness to engage with affected communities through dialogue.

Union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, also assured constructive dialogue with affected communities and promised a comprehensive rehabilitation and resettlement package.