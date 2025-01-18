Menu Explore
Arvind Kejriwal's car ‘attacked’ during Delhi election campaign, AAP blames 'BJP goons'

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 05:17 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal attacked news: AAP accused “BJP goons” of attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle during his election campaign in New Delhi constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal attacked news: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle was allegedly attacked by “Bharatiya Janata Party goons” during his election campaign in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday.

The AAP claimed that a stone was thrown at Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle.(AAP/X)
The AAP claimed that a stone was thrown at Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle.(AAP/X)

“Fearing defeat, BJP panicked, got its goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal. BJP candidate Pravesh Verma's goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal with bricks and stones while he was campaigning and tried to hurt him so that he could not campaign. BJP people, Kejriwal ji is not going to be scared of your cowardly attack, the people of Delhi will give you a befitting reply,” the AAP wrote in Hindi and posted a video clip of the incident.

Parvesh Verma countered the AAP's allegation, claiming that it was Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle which hit two youngsters.

“When the people were asking questions, @ArvindKejriwal hit two youngsters with his car. Both were taken to Lady Harding Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people's lives. I am going to the hospital,” Parvesh Verma posted on X.

In the video shared by the AAP, some people are seen waving black flags near Arvind Kejriwal's convoy.

Parvesh Verma is in the electoral fray against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in the New Delhi assembly constituency. Both have filed their nominations and exuded confidence of victory of their parties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
