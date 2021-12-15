Aryan Khan won't have to appear before NCB office every Friday

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan won't have to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, as it was mandated by the high court in its bail order, the Bombay high court ruled on Wednesday, modifying the bail order. Aryan had approached the court seeking modification in the bail condition as the drugs-on-cruise case in connection with which he was arrested is not being investigated by NCB Mumbai. The high court on Wednesday allowed the waiver but specified that Aryan will have to be present before the SIT Delhi as and when directed, provided the notice is given prior 72 hours. Justice Nitin Sambre, who allowed the waiver, said Aryan can travel outside Mumbai as long as he submits his itinerary to the investigation officer of the case beforehand.

"We are seeking modification of bail condition 'J' regarding attendance on Friday. Nothing is happening. Whenever they want he can be summoned. The Bombay branch is also not in the matter after SIT," senior advocate Amit Desai submitted on Wednesday. The NCB too agreed to a partial modification of the bail condition as NCB Mumbai is not probing the case. Special prosecutor Shreeram Shirsat who appeared for NCB said Aryan should be present when called by the SIT.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the high court on October 28 under 14 conditions. One of these conditions was Aryan should appear before the NCB's south Mumbai office every Friday to mark his presence.

On Wednesday, as the high court heard the waiver plea, Aryan's lawyer Desai further argued that every time Aryan Khan appears before the NCB's office in Mumbai, there is a huge crowd and he has to be accompanied by police personnel, which causes unnecessary hassle. Since his release from jail, Aryan visited the NCB office every Friday.

Before Aryan, model Munmum Dhamecha, a co-accused in the case, approached the Bombay high court asking permission to mark her presence at the Delhi office as she is a Delhi resident.