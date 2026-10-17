Chennai, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged party workers to strive unitedly with determination and overcome the new political challenges manifest before the party.

As AIADMK steps into 55th year, Palaniswami calls for unity to overcome political challenges

Marking the Dravidian major's entry into its 55th year today, the former Chief Minister stressed the need for unity and resolve among the party cadres calling for concerted efforts to defeat the "anti-democratic forces", and "anti-people regime" through democratic means.

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The party General Secretary said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has officially completed 54 glorious years of history and stepped into its 55th year of formation, and extended his greetings to the party members on the "momentous occasion."

In a statement commemorating the milestone, Palaniswami recalled the supreme sacrifices of the party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, and the unwavering courage of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in building and safeguarding the movement. He recalled Jayalalithaa's historic declaration that "even after a hundred years, this movement will function only for the people."

The AIADMK chief called upon the cadres to work with renewed vigour to turn that vision into reality.

Addressing party members as his "beloved brethren", Palaniswami invoked MGR's name to signify an unbreakable, familial bond between MGR and his supporters, treating the party members not just as voters, but as his own flesh and blood, gave a clarion call to face the current political hurdles.

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{{^usCountry}} "Today, to confront and defeat the new political challenges, democratic-defying forces, and anti-people governance standing before us through democratic means, I urge everyone to step into the field with absolute unity and steadfast determination," Palaniswami said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Today, to confront and defeat the new political challenges, democratic-defying forces, and anti-people governance standing before us through democratic means, I urge everyone to step into the field with absolute unity and steadfast determination," Palaniswami said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reaffirming the party's core ideology, he vowed that the AIADMK will continue to walk the path shown by MGR and the principled route charted by Jayalalithaa and said the party workers should unite and work tirelessly to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and pave the way for the resurgence of good governance in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.