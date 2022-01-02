Home / India News / As Covid-19 cases rise, SC suspends physical hearing for 2 weeks
india news

As Covid-19 cases rise, SC suspends physical hearing for 2 weeks

A day before SC was scheduled to reopen after the winter vacations, the court issued a notification on Sunday suspending physical hearings for two weeks.
SC has suspended all physical hearings for 2 weeks.
SC has suspended all physical hearings for 2 weeks.
Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas

A day before the Supreme Court was scheduled to reopen after the winter vacations, the court issued a notification on Sunday suspending physical hearings for two weeks starting Monday citing the rising number of Covid-19 cases involving the Omicron variant.

The circular, issued by the top court’s registry, said, “Keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (Covid-19), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that…physical hearing (with hybrid option) before courts will remain suspended for the present and all hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3 shall be through virtual mode only.”

The notification came on a day when Delhi reported more than 3,000 cases on Sunday with the fast-spreading Omicron variant being reported from 23 states. On Sunday, India reported a little over 18,000 cases and 284 deaths, according to the dashboard maintained by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Supreme Court had allowed physical hearings (with an option to login virtually) from October 7. This had continued till courts closed for vacation from December 18 onwards.

The circular replaces the October 7 notification by which the Court directed that “all matters listed on Wednesday and Thursday would be heard only in physical presence of the counsels/parties in Court-rooms.”

Later, a slight modification was introduced to this rule by allowing the respective courts to provide virtual link to lawyers on prior demand on these two days. On Mondays and Fridays, hearing was to be held through the virtual mode while on Tuesdays, the choice was open for lawyers to argue physically or virtually.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out