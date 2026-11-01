As INDIA bloc rallies, BJP takes out march against anti-Sikh riots in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a march in West Delhi on Sunday, targeting the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, as the INDIA bloc held a rally at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leaders and workers take part in a march in West Delhi on Sunday. (Sumit)

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BJP leaders demanded an apology from the Congress for holding its rally on a day that they said was marked by an escalation in violence against Sikhs following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The march was led by Union cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who said the violence unleashed in Delhi on November 1, 1984, was not “spontaneous” but a “well-planned” massacre.

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“There has been a concerted effort to argue that the violence was spontaneous and it was caused by anger among people. This is not right... If they had to select a day for this (protest), should it have been November 1?” Puri said.

Deep Dive Where did the BJP's march against the 1984 anti-Sikh riots take place in Delhi? The march began at Hari Nagar bus depot and continued for about a kilometre to Tilak Nagar Metro station, passing through Sikh-dominated areas of West Delhi. Why did the BJP criticise the INDIA bloc rally being held on November 1? BJP leaders said November 1 was associated with an escalation of violence against Sikhs in 1984. They called the rally's timing insensitive to victims and their families. What did BJP leaders demand from Congress during the protest march? BJP leaders demanded that Congress apologise for holding its rally on that date and accused the party of responsibility for the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

He added: “2,733 people were killed in cold blood. It was a genocide and even a court called it a crime against humanity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The march started at Hari Nagar bus depot and continued for about a kilometre to Tilak Nagar Metro station. Thousands of BJP workers carrying the Tricolour and party flags marched through the Sikh-dominated areas, holding placards blaming the Congress for the 1984 violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march started at Hari Nagar bus depot and continued for about a kilometre to Tilak Nagar Metro station. Thousands of BJP workers carrying the Tricolour and party flags marched through the Sikh-dominated areas, holding placards blaming the Congress for the 1984 violence. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra and other senior party leaders took part in the march, raising slogans against the Congress and the Gandhi family.

Gupta, who wore a black headband at the protest, said a Sikh neighbour had taken shelter at her parents’ home during the violence. “The violence forced lakhs of Sikhs to cut their hair to protect their identities and save themselves... They have selected this day for their political aspirations. They are still entangled in the same greed. Rahul Gandhi is also promoting lawlessness to gain power,” she said.

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Malhotra said the BJP intended to pay homage to those killed in the anti-Sikh violence. “It was genocide against Sikhs and Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar were directly responsible for it. They even identified the houses which were targeted... The Congress has deliberately chosen this day for its protest,” he said.

HT has reached out to the Congress for a response. The report will be updated when it is received.