Chhattisgarh on Sunday opened the Indravati Tiger Reserve in Bastar’s Bijapur to tourists, allowing organised wildlife tourism in one of the state’s most remote forests for the first time in four decades.

The move, timed to coincide with Chhattisgarh’s statehood day, comes amid a significant improvement in the security situation in context of Left Wing Extremism (X/DistrictBijapur)

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The move, timed to coincide with Chhattisgarh’s statehood day, comes amid a significant improvement in the security situation in context of Left Wing Extremism, which has allowed officials to access areas that had remained beyond their reach for years.Bijapur in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region was among the districts known as the epicentre of the Maoist insurgency in the state.

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OP Yadav, principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Chhattisgarh, said opening the tiger reserve to tourists was an important step to promote eco-tourism and showcase the rich biodiversity of the region. “At the same time, our focus will remain on ensuring that local communities benefit from tourism activities,” Yadav said.

The Indravati reserve, spread over 2,800sq km, was established under Project Tiger in 1983, and is the country’s fourth-largest tiger reserve in India in terms of area. It is home to tigers, leopards, wild buffaloes, gaur, chital and several other wildlife species.

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{{^usCountry}} A presentation made by the forest department puts the number of tigers in Indravati at six in the current state-level figures presented to the minister. The chart records 18 tigers in Achanakmar, seven in Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla, three in Bhoramdev and one in Udanti-Sitanadi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A presentation made by the forest department puts the number of tigers in Indravati at six in the current state-level figures presented to the minister. The chart records 18 tigers in Achanakmar, seven in Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla, three in Bhoramdev and one in Udanti-Sitanadi. {{/usCountry}}

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The figure of six, however, comes with a caveat. The latest All India Tiger Estimation is currently under way and officials said the final tiger population for Indravati can be confirmed only after the exercise and scientific compilation of data are completed. Earlier assessments were conducted only across accessible areas while improved field access is expected to provide a more comprehensive assessment.

Yadav said they would adopt a step-by-step approach. In the first phase, a 33-km safari route has been identified in the buffer area. A nine-km stretch from Ullur village to Dandaparti has been prepared for visitors, officials said.

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“We are starting the safari on a limited scale. Four Gypsy vehicles will operate in the first phase and the number will be increased depending on tourist response and footfall. More routes will also be developed subsequently,” Yadav said.

The initial safari fee has been fixed at ₹2,000 per vehicle per day.

The initiative is also expected to create employment opportunities for local communities. Six local youths have been trained and engaged as guides and safari vehicle drivers.

“Local participation is an important component of the eco-tourism plan. Training local youths as guides and drivers will provide them with livelihood opportunities while also allowing visitors to understand the forest and its biodiversity through local knowledge,” Yadav said.

The government is also promoting homestays, traditional handicrafts, local products, Bastar art and indigenous cuisine as part of the wider eco-tourism initiative. Officials said these activities would create self-employment opportunities for villagers and strengthen the local economy.

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The safari has been developed as part of a larger eco-tourism circuit covering several natural attractions in the region.

One of the key attractions is the Madhi Markha eco-tourism site, located around 20 km from Bhopalpattnam along the Indravati river. The site is known for its sandy riverbank and rocky terrain.

Another major attraction is the Nambi waterfall in the Usur area. Surrounded by dense forests, the waterfall is around 300 feet high and is being promoted as a destination for visitors to the region.

“Indravati has enormous potential for eco-tourism because of its forests, rivers, waterfalls and wildlife. The aim is to develop these destinations in a responsible manner without compromising the conservation of the reserve,” Yadav said.

The reserve and surrounding areas are also home to the wild buffalo, the state animal of Chhattisgarh, as well as Indian and white-rumped vultures and several other species.

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The initiative is expected to give visitors access to a largely unexplored forest landscape while creating new economic opportunities for communities living around the reserve.

“The reopening of Indravati is also a reflection of the changing situation in the region. We want conservation, tourism and local livelihoods to move together,” Yadav said.