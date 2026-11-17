Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, with plans to strengthen India's ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian countries and discuss regional and global issues. US President Donald Trump also travelled to the Philippines to attend the summit today.

Modi is scheduled to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit today. A meeting of Quad leaders, representing India, the US, Japan and Australia, is also planned on the sidelines of the Asean meetings.

The Quad meeting will take place days before a planned meeting later this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Shenzhen, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders' meeting.

Before leaving for the Philippines, Trump described the visit as a "big trip" and suggested that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.