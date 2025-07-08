Ashok Gehlot raises concerns over illegal mining, lawlessness in Rajasthan

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma to get factual reports from his intelligence agencies to understand the real condition of Rajasthan, as he raised concerns over issues such as illegal sand mining. He said there was “a powerful nexus” from top to bottom in the system. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)

“Even during our tenure, sand mining posed challenges, but we made every effort to curb illegal operations,” Gehlot said. He pointed to frequent attacks on police and said those who refuse to join the mining mafia are being crushed. “These incidents are increasing and must be addressed urgently. Sand is a basic need—even the poorest person needs it. If it is being sold at inflated prices, they suffer the most. This issue must be on the chief minister’s priority list,” he said.

Gehlot said Sharma suits all. “Why would we oppose him? We want him to deliver good governance.” Gehlot added there was no one to listen. “Corruption is so rampant that the ruling [Bharatiya Janata] Party [BJP]’s much-hyped slogan of chaal, charitra, chehra [conduct, character, image] stands completely exposed. People are deeply troubled, and the chief minister should utilise his Intelligence Bureau (IB) to conduct a discreet statewide review.”

He said let the IB silently verify whether the issues they raise—law and order, rising thefts, dacoities, or mafia dominance—hold merit. “If they do, action must be taken; if not, then fair enough. But the government must assess the ground reality.”

Gehlot said there was widespread lawlessness. “Villagers and urban residents alike do not know where to register their complaints, as the redressal system has collapsed. District collectors rarely sit for public hearings, police superintendents are absent, and night halts in villages have stopped. I am not claiming that everything was perfect during our tenure either, but today, the situation demands accountability.”

Gehlot said the government must respond to how many field visits officials are doing. “If the public has nowhere to go—be it police stations, etc, then what governance are we talking about?” Gehlot said Sharma should take the Opposition’s warnings seriously. “He is fortunate; a first-time lawmaker and straightaway made the chief minister, a rare opportunity. He must rise above family interests and truly become a public leader.”

Gehlot said politics is not personal. “Leaders are public figures and accountable to the people 24/7. I have met him twice and have expressed these views with sincerity and concern. He had said he knows Rajasthan and its people well, having travelled across the state for two decades. I hoped for good governance, but it has been over 18 months, and expectations remain unmet. The Opposition is not an enemy. We are a voice of the people, and our role is to raise public concerns.”

BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj responded to Gehlot’s comments, saying those who allowed the sand mafia to flourish in Rajasthan are now making statements after being voted out of power. “The very sand mafia that thrived under Congress rule will be eliminated. Congress leaders owe an apology to the people of Rajasthan for imposing this reign of terror on them.”