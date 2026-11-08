Guwahati, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Sunday said he has reviewed key governance reforms, development priorities and follow-up actions arising from the latest District Commissioners' conference.

Assam Chief Secy chairs monthly review meeting, stresses time-bound reforms

Key areas of review included deregulation and business reforms, financial management, development priorities, sectoral councils, administrative reforms and Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils, he said.

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Kota, in a social media post, said that on deregulation and business reforms, progress under Deregulation 2.0, state BR and District BR was reviewed, with emphasis on regulatory simplification, ease of doing business and completion of pending reforms by December 31, 2026.

On financial management, the meeting reviewed the Viksit Assam proposal, implementation of Green Cess, submission of annual accounts by societies and PSUs for GSVA computation, and progress under SNA-SPARSH.

Timely compliance, fiscal accountability and efficient utilisation of public resources were emphasised, Kota said.

On development priorities, the meeting reviewed the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes, SDG indicators and follow-up on NEC High Level Task Force recommendations and the Chief Secretaries' Conferences.

Focused interventions and outcome-based monitoring were emphasised, the chief secretary said.

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{{^usCountry}} The operational framework for the 16 State-Level Sectoral Councils was also reviewed to strengthen grassroots feedback, stakeholder participation and accountability in public service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operational framework for the 16 State-Level Sectoral Councils was also reviewed to strengthen grassroots feedback, stakeholder participation and accountability in public service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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On administrative reforms, the meeting reviewed delegation of powers to Co-District Commissioners, Sewa Setu and e-Office implementation, and progress under Project Sadbhavana, Kota said.

A seven per cent reduction in e-Office pendency was noted, with 3,04,288 files remaining. The target of bringing all government offices under e-Office by January 1, 2027, was reiterated, he added.

Preparations for Mission Sadbhavana 3.0 were also reviewed, the top bureaucrat said.

On Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils, scheme-specific MoUs with Line Departments for implementation of centrally sponsored schemes were reviewed, he added.

Clear responsibilities, effective fund utilisation and institutional monitoring were emphasised, with directions for nodal officer designation and monthly reviews.

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The chief secretary emphasised that decisions taken in review meetings must translate into tangible improvements in administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

He called upon all departments to ensure coordinated action, clear accountability and time-bound follow-up, keeping good governance, inclusive development and Assam's growth at the centre of their efforts.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.