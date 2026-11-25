Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a defence equipment manufacturing facility being set up at Tulsibari in Rangia.
A Mumbai-based company, Speed4 Defence Systems Private Limited, will initially invest around ₹50 crore to establish the facility on approximately 14 acres of land. Production is targeted to commence by January 2028.
Once fully operational, the facility will have the capacity to manufacture around 5,000 prefabricated rapidly deployable structures, 300 underground bunkers and protective structures, 100 counter-drone systems and 1,500 drones annually.
CM Sarma said that the project marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Assam’s industrial development and emphasised the need to promote industries that can meet national requirements and accelerate the state’s development alongside traditional industries.
“Following the success in bringing the semiconductor industry to Assam, the state government is now focusing on developing the defence manufacturing sector,” he said.
“As part of this initiative, the government would amend the Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, 2025, to make the state more attractive to defence equipment manufacturing companies,” he added.
Sarma said that no defence manufacturing industry had so far been established in Assam or the Northeast and that the facility being set up in Tulsibari would be the first such manufacturing facility in the region.{{/usCountry}}
Sarma said that no defence manufacturing industry had so far been established in Assam or the Northeast and that the facility being set up in Tulsibari would be the first such manufacturing facility in the region.{{/usCountry}}
He also referred to the state government’s decision to develop a Defence Park on around 6,000 bighas of land at Jagiroad.
The Tulsibari project is expected to generate around 150 direct employment opportunities in its first phase, with the number likely to increase to approximately 500 when the facility reaches full operational capacity.
In addition to establishing the manufacturing facility, the company plans to collaborate with IIT Guwahati on research, development, innovation and the advancement of new technologies.
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