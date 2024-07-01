Assam flood: 61 forest camps in Kaziranga National Park, Tiger Reserve affected

Rising water levels have impacted more than 26 per cent of the 233 forest camps at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, an official report said on Monday. No animals deaths due to either floods of accidents while crossing the highway have not been recorded. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)

A total of 61 forest camps across Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve including 22 in Agoratoli range, 10 in Kaziranga, eight in Bagori, five in Burhapahar range, six in Bokakhat and 10 in Biswanath Wildlife Division are under water, according to the official report.

The inundation of the wildlife habitat has resulted in the migration of animals, crossing the National Highway-715 towards the southern direction in East Karbi Anglong district in search of higher altitudes, reported PTI.

No animal deaths due to either floods or accidents while crossing the highway have not been recorded yet.

On Sunday, the Golaghat district administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC to safeguard the animals crossing the NH-715.

ALSO READ | Himanta Biswa Sarma says flood situation remains grim in Assam

A set of orders to manage traffic along NH-715 passing through the national park has been issued which will be in effect from Monday.

According to the order, no commercial vehicles are allowed to pass through Kaziranga National Park.

Private vehicles however are allowed to pass through with a regulated speed during the daytime and only local private vehicles will be allowed during the night hours.

"Plying of vehicles during active flood attracts unwarranted risk and a cause for imminent threat to wild animals," said Vivek Shyam Pangyok, Golaghat District Magistrate.

The order mentions the diversion points for both commercial and private vehicles, reported PTI.

According to ANI, the flood situation in Assam has affected more than 2.62 lakh people in 12 districts as of Sunday with the death toll climbing to 34.

Nearly 23,000 people are taking shelter in 52 relief camps and distribution centres set up by the administration in the flood-hit districts, reported ANI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam predicting extremely heavy rainfall till Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of all support to handle this flood.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)