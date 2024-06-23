Himanta Biswa Sarma says flood situation remains grim in Assam

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the Assam flood in a post on X on Sunday, saying that the situation continued to remain grim, with over 1.17 lakh people still displaced across 10 districts of the state. Flood situation worsens in Assam(PTI)

He said that the flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles across 10 districts. CM Sarma added that 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres were being run by the government authorities and a total of 17,661 people were taking shelter there.

According to Sarma, the Kushiyara river was flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj in the Barak Valley. PTI reported that Karimganj was one of the worst affected areas during this flood.

On Saturday, the flood situation had improved slightly because the number of people affected had decreased. However, two more deaths were reported by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). The IMD had predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over Assam in its press release on June 22, and had extended a red alert to Assam for several days.

2,20,546 animals, including poultry, have been affected by the flood. Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares has also been submerged under the flood waters, according to PTI.

The ADMA said that, across the state, houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges and embankments had suffered damage.

Earlier, during the floods, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Assam, of breaking their promise to the people of making the state flood-free.

Union home minister Amit Shah will be holding a review meeting on Sunday to analyse flood preparedness. 37 people have died and one person has gone missing during the Assam floods this time.