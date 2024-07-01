Assam flood: PM Narendra Modi dials Himanta Sarma, assures full cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the flood situation in the northeastern state and assured full cooperation from the central government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

"Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government. He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis," Himanta Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The flood situation worsened across several districts of Assam, with five major rivers, including the Brahmaputra River, flowing above the danger level mark.

Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways Sarbananda Sonowal also spoke to the Assam chief minister over phone regarding the flood situation in worst-affected districts such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other parts of the state. Sonowal also requested Sarma to provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims.

According to the latest numbers from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ADMA), over 2,62,000 people have been affected, and 44 died due to floods, storms, and landslides this year.

In Assam, at least 671 villages and 36 revenue circles remain affected and rescue operations are underway by different agencies like the NDRF, SDRF and the local administration.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a “red alert” for several northeastern states. With monsoon rains currently in its active phase, the IMD forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Himalayan region of West Bengal and Sikkim.