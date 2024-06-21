Assam flood: ‘Double-Engine government betrayed people,’ says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, both at the Centre and in Assam, of betraying the people by failing to deliver on their promise to make the state flood-free. Villagers use a temporary bamboo bridge to cross a river after the bridge over it washed away in flood water at Subankhata village in Assam’s Baksa district on Sunday. (PTI)

“The flood situation in Assam is grim. Lakhs of people are affected in 15 districts and 36 people have lost their lives, till now. Congress party stands in solidarity with the people of Assam. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We expect the Modi Govt and Assam Govt to provide prompt assistance, relief and compensation to the affected people,” Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read: Over 1.6 lakh people affected in Assam due to heavy rainfall; Karimganj worst hit



Taking a swipe at the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Kharge said, “The people of the state have been squarely betrayed by the ‘double engine’ promise of Modi and Shah to make Assam a ‘flood-free state’.”

“In the past 10 years, on every issue, Modi Govt has only indulged in the politics of lies, deceit and treachery! India suffers due to the BJP,” the Congress chief added in his post.



Union home minister Amit Shah, on October 8, 2022, while addressing a BJP workers’ gathering in Assam, sought a five-year period to completely resolve the persistent flood issue in the state.

“BJP promised an Assam free from terrorism, corruption, and floods. The first two have already been achieved, and give us five more years; we will make Assam free from floods,” Shah said.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday as relentless rainfall in several parts of the state left at least five more people dead and nearly three lakh displaced, pushing the river levels above the danger mark, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more intense showers in the next three days.

Data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed the northeastern state received 323.5mm rainfall between June 1 and 18, which is 28% higher than normal. On Wednesday, the state recorded 42.2mm rain, which is 211% higher than normal.