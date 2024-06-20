The flood situation in Assam worsened on Wednesday as relentless rainfall in several parts of the state left at least five more people dead and nearly three lakh displaced, pushing the river levels above the danger mark, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more intense showers in the next three days. Floods worsen in Assam, toll increases to 26

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), while 26 people have so far died in various rain-related incidents, 296,384 people have been affected by floods in 979 villages across 19 districts.

Data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed the northeastern state received 323.5mm rainfall between June 1 and 18, which is 28% higher than normal. On Wednesday, the state recorded 42.2mm rain, which is 211% higher than normal.

Karimganj is the worst hit with 245,379 people suffering, followed by Tamulpur with over 11,500 people affected, and Bajali with more than 5,600 people reeling under flood waters, ASDMA said.

In Karimganj, five members of a family, including three minors, died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains, police said. The incident took place at Gainachora village in Badarpur Police Station area, superintendent of police (SP) Partha Protim Das said.

“Around 12:45 am, information was received about the landslide at a hillock in which a house was completely buried. The officer-in-charge of Badarpur Police Station, along with his staff and state disaster response force personnel, rushed to the spot,” he said.

The team immediately started the rescue operation, Das said. “After about three hours, five bodies were recovered. There was no survivor,” he added.

In a separate incident of landslide in Kotamani area of the district, two minors were injured and rescued by the SDRF on Tuesday night. A minor boy also died after drowning in flood water, officials said.

The water level in major rivers, including Brahmaputra and Barak, have increased but are below the danger level, the officials said. However, rivers like Kopili and Kushiyara are flowing above the danger level, they added.

The weather body predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days. It also said that neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are likely to receive isolated rainfall for the next five days.