In a first, AI-powered app launched in Assam to combat floods

Silchar: Assam’s Cachar district administration has launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application to combat flood situations by creating strong connectivity among people, security forces and government during the floods, officials said. Over 3 lakh affected and 15 killed were last year in Assam floods (File/Representative Photo)

The app – Rapid Action for Humanitarian Assistance in Tragedies (RAHAT) – will play a significant role in sharing critical information for dissemination of early warning, evacuation, search and rescue, and supply of essential items, especially in remote areas, according to the officials.

According to the state disaster management, 324,938 people were affected in 898 villages across 18 districts last year. Cachar was one of the most flood-affected districts in Assam. According to the district disaster management authority (DDMA), over 85% of the total population was affected during the 2022 floods and the district recorded over 45 deaths, which was the highest in the state.

Officials said that in 2023, rainfall was comparatively less and considering the past records, more rains are expected this year. “If we look at the records, heavy rains happen in every alternative year,” officials said.

This app will be a big game-changer in integrating and leveraging ICT in disaster risk prevention, mitigation, response and recovery in the district, officials said.

“This app would perform significant functionalities even in data shadow areas in sharing critical information for dissemination of early warning, evacuation, search and rescue, supply of essential items including medical aids, relief camp/centre management, damage and loss assessment, prepositioning of resources etc,” said Cachar district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha.

He said that the application will allow the line departments to select the type of disaster event and provide an option to include information on the context of damage.

“Scaling this interface with Artificial Intelligence for an efficient decision support system is already underway,” he said.

According to officials, besides the admin login, this interface provides login for the relief centre in charge to enter data for Gratuitous Relief (GR) and related matters for camp/centre management (digitised data for GR distribution and sanctioning Rehabilitation Grant in favour of concerned beneficiary etc), nodal response agencies/departments, CQRT volunteers with appropriate security measures to prevent data.

District project officer of DDMA, Cachar, Shamin Ahmed Choudhury said that this is the first of its kind application in Assam and they have shared the idea with the state government.

“We are getting good response after launching the app and we have appealed to the state authorities to adopt this in other flood-prone districts. They have shown positive interest,” he said.