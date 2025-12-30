Assam man who raped Class 10 girl, leaked photos, returns from Goa; arrested

SILCHAR: A 19-year-old who is accused of raping a Class 10 student for months before she filed a police complaint was arrested at Silchar’s Kumbirgram Airport soon after he landed on Tuesday morning, police said. A woman holds a placard during a protest seeking justice for the Unnao rape case victim outside Parliament House on Dec. 27 (PTI)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Cachar, Partha Pratim Das said the accused, Rohit Biswas, fled the state soon after the girl lodged a rape case against him at Malugram Police Station in Silchar on December 15.

He was arrested soon after he returned to Silchar on Tuesday, he said.

The rape survivor, a student of Class 10, lodged a complaint on December 15, alleging that the accused coerced her into sexual relations repeatedly over eight months through threats and later subjected her to digital harassment.

According to police, the accused, Rohit Biswas, allegedly threatened the victim with an acid attack and also circulated objectionable photos and videos of her on social media.

Police said a case was registered against the accused under sections 308(3) (extortion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 77 (voyeurism), 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, including Sections 6 and 14(3) related to aggravated penetrative sexual assault and circulating child port.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that the accused, who was 18 at the time he began harassing her, forced his way into her home when she was alone and took private photographs.

At the time, the accused used her phototographs and the threat of an acid attack to force her into a sexual relationship. According to the girl’s family, the accused later used artificial intelligence based tools to create deepfake videos and put them out on social media through accounts created in her name to humiliate her.

Her mother, who had earlier expressed concern over her daughter’s mental health and her refusal to attend school due to fear, has called for the strictest possible punishment.

Police said the teenager returned to Silchar two days after his father, a businessman and religious preacher by profession, was arrested on charges that he threatened the victim and her family members. The SSP said that the father’s involvement was a significant hurdle in the initial stages of the case.