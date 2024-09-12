Assam online trading scam: Actor Sumi Bora, husband arrested

An Assamese actor and her photographer husband accused in an online trading scam worth several hundred crores were arrested on Thursday after a 10-day manhunt. Assam Police have been probing an online trading scam. (HT PHOTO)

Assam Police chief GP Singh said a Special Task Force (STF) traced the couple Sumi Bora, 29, also a choreographer and social media influencer, and Tarkik Bora, to Dibrugarh. “The game is over for them. Compliments to the team STF,” Singh posted on X. It is unclear yet whether the couple, who were due to be produced in a court, surrendered before their arrest.

Police superintendent (Dibrugarh) VV Rakesh Reddy said STF handed over the couple to them. “We will have to interrogate them for more details on their involvement and other aspects. We will inform you more later,” he said without clarifying whether the couple surrendered.

The couple was suspected to be hiding in Meghalaya and Nepal. On Wednesday, Sumi Bora issued a video statement saying she was being framed and that she was not absconding but hiding. “A lot of defamatory news about me is being circulated about me in the media of which even 10% is not true. The media conducted my trial and hanged me even before courts started the legal process,” she said. She added she was ready to surrender.

Assam Police have been probing the online trading scam involving duping of people by promising huge returns on investments. They issued a lookout notice for the couple and their two relatives after they failed to appear for questioning over their alleged role in the scam.

The scam came to light when Bishal Phukan, 22, whose company duped people worth several hundred crores, was arrested last week. Phukan told police that he spent crores on a destination wedding in Rajasthan, foreign trips, and gifts for Sumi Bora.

The probe into the scam was handed over Crime Investigation Department, which formed the STF. So far 59 people have been arrested and 28 cases registered across Assam.