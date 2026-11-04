Assam police constable booked for attacking woman, family over dispute: Cop

An Assam police constable posted at Mariani police station in Jorhat district was booked for allegedly barging into a rented house and assaulting a woman and her family members, including children, with a stick over a dispute, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil Tai, was posted in the traffic branch of Mariani police station. (Representational)

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The accused, identified as Anil Tai, was posted in the traffic branch of Mariani police station. He allegedly entered the rented room of a local resident, Husnara Khatun, in the Gandhi Nagar area on Monday and attacked her family.

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“He shouted at us, slapped and beat us with a stick,” Husnara said, adding that her family members, including women, were physically assaulted.

A video of the alleged incident later surfaced on social media. On Tuesday evening, Jorhat police shared screenshots of a social media post on X while announcing the action taken against the constable.

“Following the social media report as well as the complaint received from the aggrieved party, an FIR has been registered. The personnel has been closed to OR and suspended for a fair investigation into the incident,” Jorhat police wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police, the house is owned by Imtiaz Hussain and is occupied by two tenant families. An argument reportedly broke out between the families over a water pump switch. One of the families included the constable’s daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police, the house is owned by Imtiaz Hussain and is occupied by two tenant families. An argument reportedly broke out between the families over a water pump switch. One of the families included the constable’s daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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“This happened on Monday morning and Tai allegedly forced his way into their house later that day. Though he was an on-duty police personnel, the act was not done under the power of being police,” said Jorhat senior superintendent of police (SSP) Subhrajyoti Bora.

A counter-FIR has also been registered at Mariani police station against Husnara after a complaint was lodged by the constable’s daughter, who accused the woman of torturing her, Bora said.

He said no arrests had been made in either case so far and the police were investigating the matter further.