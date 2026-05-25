Assam's UCC bill: What it proposes on live-in relationships, and what we don't yet know

Scheduled Tribes are exempted from the bill's provisions for uniform personal laws entirely. Tribal communities account for 12.45% of Assam’s population and Muslims 34.22%, according to the 2011 census.

The Assam UCC bill makes registration of live-in relationships compulsory. It also proposes the creation of administrative machinery, including the appointment of registrars, to handle such registrations alongside those for marriages and divorces.

The bill for a uniform civil code tabled in the Assam assembly on May 25 proposes for the first time a statutory framework governing live-in relationships in the state. "By requiring registration, the law ensures that the rights of partners — and any children born from such unions — are formally recognised and protected," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The proposed legislation could protect women and children by providing a legal safety net in cases of desertion in a live-in relationship. This would also ensure a uniform inheritance system, and thus give rights to children born out of these unions.

The granular details, such as registration timelines, the penalty for non-compliance, the documentation required, and the process of verification, were not available from the tabled version. Those details are likely to become clearer when the full text is publicly published and the bill is debated on May 27.

The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.

Basis of bill Article 44 of the Constitution, in the Directive Principles of State Policy, advocates for a UCC. But respective religion-based civil codes have governed personal matters since Independence.

In February 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law. Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, Gujarat, followed suit in March. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has set up a committee to draft the UCC.

A pan-India UCC is the BJP’s third main ideological promise. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status under the Constitution’s Article 370, the other two major ideological goals, have been achieved since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The BJP promised to introduce UCC in Assam in its manifesto ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. The state Cabinet approved the legislation in its first meeting on May 13.

Assam minister Atul Bora introduced the Uniform Civil Code Assam Bill, 2026. Discussion and voting on the bill is expected on Tuesday, the last day of the first session of the 16th assembly formed after the polls in April.

Sarma said the UCC will regulate the minimum age of marriage, protect the right of women to family property, abolish polygamy, recognise live-in relationships, and mandate compulsory registration of marriages and divorces.

Precedents it follows Uttarakhand's UCC is a precedent Assam is explicitly following. Under that law, which came into force in January 2025, couples are required to register their live-in relationship within one month of entering into it. Failure to comply can invite imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of ₹10,000, or both. Registrars are also required to inform parents if either partner was under 21, and terminations of relationships are also to be reported to local police.

After some provisions attracted criticism for possible violation of privacy, the Uttarakhand government filed an affidavit in the high court saying it had amended several provisions, including removing requirements for Aadhaar and community certificates. It also removed a rule requiring mandatory reporting of a live-in partner's pregnancy.

Gujarat's UCC bill, passed in March, contains near-identical provisions on live-in relationship to Uttarakhand's. It defines a live-in relationship as one between a man and a woman “in the nature of marriage”.