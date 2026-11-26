UP elections 2027 LIVE: Samajwadi Party to release poll manifesto at 4pm today
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are also set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks on Friday. On Tuesday, the SP made its first offer of 26 seats to the Congress, against the 120 seats the latter has demanded.
UP elections 2027 LIVE: As seat-sharing talks with Congress are underway, the Samajwadi Party will launch its election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls at 4pm on Thursday....Read More
The seat-sharing negotiation between Congress and the Samajwadi Party began on Monday. The SP on Tuesday gave its first offer of 26 seats to the Congress, which has demanded 120 seats, with at least 50 "winnable" seats. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on the same day suggested that the talks were progressing smoothly. "The beginning has been made with the winnable 26 seats. Talks will move forward through understanding and cooperation," Yadav posted on X.
Akhilesh told news agency ANI that 'winnability' would be a deciding factor in the final seat distribution.
On Tuesday night, the SP released its first list of five candidates for the elections, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur.
The first offer and the SP's first candidates' list, however, sparked friction between the two parties, with Congress MP Imran Masood questioning the Samajwadi Party's "seriousness" about forging an alliance.
He said that while the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on the one hand, it was making electoral declarations on the other. Masood said this raised "questions about its intent."
"We were discussing within the alliance; the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 (seats)’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told news agency ANI.
Congress had originally demanded 181 seats. However, it significantly reduced the number of seats it sought to 120 seats, with at least 50 "winnable" seats.
A second round of seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are set to take place on Friday, HT reported, citing people aware of the details.
The SP-Congress alliance and the newly forged AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) tie-up are the key contenders against the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in the 2027 elections.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections but appeared to not be on the same page on a likely CM face for the campaign.
Adityanath said the BJP's lotus symbol was bigger than him and that "everyone knows who is who," when asked about the party's CM face. Hours later, Maurya said BJP legislators will pick the CM after the 2027 polls, in keeping with the established practice, and it could be the incumbent Adityanath or someone else.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 10:09:14 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: 26 seats offer, SP's first candidates list sparks friction with Congress; Masood hits out at
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Samajwadi Party's first offer of 26 seats to the Congress and its decision to release a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections amid seat-sharing talks triggered friction within the Opposition alliance.
Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday questioned the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's "seriousness" about forging an alliance
Masood said the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on one hand and making electoral declarations on the other, which he said raised "questions about its intent."
“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” news agency PTI quoted Masood, the Congress’s UP working president, as saying.
"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told news agency ANI.
- 26 Nov 2026, 10:05:20 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: Congress first sought 181 seats from SP, later scaled down to 120
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Congress had initially demanded 181 seats from the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 UP elections. However, it later scaled down its demand to 120 seats, seeking at least 50 "winnable" seats, HT reported earlier.
As the seat-sharing talks began on Monday, the Congress presented its demand to the SP.
Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said that the party told the SP that most assembly segments of the six Lok Sabha seats currently held by the Congress – Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad – should be allotted to the national party. The Congress also asked for at least one seat in each of the 75 districts, added Gautam.
However, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav said that seats will be distributed keeping the winnability factor in mind. The two sides are set to meet again on Tuesday.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 09:45:18 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: Chandra Shekhar Azad pitches to SP, BSP to join his bloc
UP elections 2027 LIVE: Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad invited the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join his party's newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
He said more parties will be given space in the bloc, and the priority is to prevent the BJP from returning to power for a third straight term.
- 26 Nov 2026, 09:37:00 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: AIMIM-ASP alliance names Chandra Shekhar Azad as CM face
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Samajik Parivartan Morcha alliance between the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) named its chief ministerial candidate while announcing its decision to join hands for the elections.
On November 12, the two parties announced the name of their alliance, and said that Chandra Shekhar Azad would be their CM face.
“I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Azad will be the chief ministerial candidate. I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time,” Owaisi said.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 09:34:05 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: AIMIM joins hands with Azad Samaj Party for UP polls
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) on November 12 announced the formation of the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' (SPM) to jointly contest all 403 seats in the 2027 UP assembly elections.
Owaisi and Azad announced the alliance at a joint press conference in Lucknow, saying that the front would seek to emerge as a strong alternative to stop the BJP from forming the government for a third consecutive term.
- 26 Nov 2026, 09:29:26 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: SP releases first list of 5 candidates
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, naming nominees for constituencies in Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The first list comprises four Muslims and one non-Yadav OBC candidate.
First SP list for UP assembly polls:
- Umar Ali Khan, Behat assembly constituency (01) - Saharanpur
- Ashu Malik, Saharanpur assembly constituency (04) - Saharanpur
- Nahid Hasan, Kairana assembly constituency (08) - Shamli
- Mahboob Ali, Amroha assembly constituency (41) - Amroha
- Jyoti Lodhi, Lalitpur assembly constituency (226) - Lalitpur
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- 26 Nov 2026, 09:23:50 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: SP gives first offer of 26 seats to Congress
UP elections 2027 LIVE: As seat-sharing talks began on Monday, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday made its first offer of 26 seats to the Congress, against the latter's demand of 120 seats.
The Congress had initially sought 181 seats, which it significantly brought down, demanding 120 seats from the Samajwadi Party, with at least 50 “winnable” seats.
- 26 Nov 2026, 09:20:36 AM IST
UP elections 2027 LIVE: Samajwadi Party to release poll manifesto at 4pm today
UP elections 2027 LIVE: The Samajwadi Party is set to release its election manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls at a press conference at 4pm on Thursday.
This comes amid the party's ongoing seat-sharing talks with the Congress.
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