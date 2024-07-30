At 35 degree celsius, cold desert Leh is too hot that aircraft engines might fail

Sizzling with day-time temperatures at almost 35 degree Celsius, Leh-Ladakh, famously known as India's cold desert, has become too hot that several Indian airlines have announced mass cancellation of flights. Temperature rose sharply across Ladakh leading to fast melting of snow and glaciers. (File)

Almost 12 flights have been cancelled in past three days and several users on social media platform X reported flyers being stranded in the Leh airport. Low-cost carrier IndiGo has cancelled flight bookings on its website till July 31.

On Monday, IndiGo posted regarding reasons for cancellation of flights and promised a refund for its users in a post on X. "High ground temperatures and runway restrictions in #Leh have necessitated the cancellation of all flights for today. If you wish to re-book or claim a refund, visit https://bit.ly/3MxSLeE We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," the post read.

Flight cancellations due to extreme weather conditions have become a recurring phenomenon in Leh-Ladakh, but this is the first instance of mass flight cancellations due to unbearable day-time temperatures.

Do plane engines fail in weather extremes?

Low air density prevailing at high altitude places like Leh can degrade the performance of aircraft engines, reported The Times of India. With increase in altitude, air temperatures decrease. Air pressure also decreases, and this causes the air molecules to expand, decreasing the overall air density.

This decreases the availability of oxygen, which is why mountaineers rely on oxygen cylinders for breathing at high altitudes. Leh airport, situated at above 14,000 feet makes aircraft operations much more challenging than other places in the country. In Leh, air pressure is naturally lower throughout the year and any abnormal increase in temperature could further decrease air density.

Thin air density reportedly affects aircraft engine performance during the climbing phase and landing as the engine generates higher speed to continue stay afloat. In such challenging conditions coupled with unusual temperatures, aircraft engines cannot develop enough thrust to carry a commercially viable load, reports TOI.