Fixing national minimum wage is PM Modi’s first step in labour law reforms

The Union cabinet is expected to take up the Code on Wages Bill at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for its introduction in the ongoing session of Parliament.

The Code on Wages in the first of the four proposed bill that has been long envisaged to usher in reforms in the archaic labour market. The four Codes — wages, industrial relations, social security and industrial safety & welfare — are aimed to enhance the ease of doing business while ensuring labour rights and welfare.

Government officials maintained that at present the Minimum Wages Act and the Payment of Wages Act applies only to employees engaged in the scheduled and specific employments. “The Code on Wages allows provisions of minimum wages and payment of wages to cover employees in both organized and unorganized sector,” said a senior official.

The bill, often called the Wage Code, also allows payment of wages by depositing the same in the back account of the employees, electronically or by cheque.

The labour code was first envisaged during the UPA era to simplify complex labour laws and club 44 such laws into just four codes. But it could not see the light of the day as the Congress-led coalition government didn’t have the numerical support to push those labour reforms in Parliament. The Wage Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha in August 2017 but lapsed at the end of the 16th Lok Sabha.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 12:48 IST