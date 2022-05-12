Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive
india news

At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive

The global Covid summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Screengrab)
Published on May 12, 2022 08:24 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the country adopted a people-centric approach, adding the government made the highest-ever allocation to the country's annual healthcare budget.

Addressing the second global Covid virtual summit which he attended on the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Modi said, “Our vaccination programme is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the adult population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce five billion doses this year.”

The prime minister said that India supplied over 200 million vaccine doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through the Covax initiative.

The prime minister pointed out that India extensively uses traditional medicines to supplement the fight against Covid-19 and to boost immunity, saving countless lives.

“Last month we laid the foundation of the WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies,” Modi said.

RELATED STORIES

He urged all the countries to build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines.

“The World Trade Organization (WTO) rules need to be more flexible. The World Health Organization (WHO) must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.”

The global Covid summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

In the first summit held in September last year, Prime Minister Modi had said that the Covid-19 pandemic had been an unprecedented disruption and it was not yet over. He added that India's pharmaceutical sector produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices, and PPE kits and these were providing affordable options to many developing nations

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP