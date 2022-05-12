At Global Covid summit, PM Modi hails India's pandemic fight, vaccine drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the country adopted a people-centric approach, adding the government made the highest-ever allocation to the country's annual healthcare budget.

Addressing the second global Covid virtual summit which he attended on the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Modi said, “Our vaccination programme is the largest in the world. We have fully vaccinated almost 90% of the adult population and more than 50 million children. India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce five billion doses this year.”

The prime minister said that India supplied over 200 million vaccine doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through the Covax initiative.

The prime minister pointed out that India extensively uses traditional medicines to supplement the fight against Covid-19 and to boost immunity, saving countless lives.

“Last month we laid the foundation of the WHO Centre for Traditional Medicine in India with an aim to make this age-old knowledge available to the world. It is clear that a coordinated global response is required to combat future health emergencies,” Modi said.

He urged all the countries to build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines.

“The World Trade Organization (WTO) rules need to be more flexible. The World Health Organization (WHO) must be reformed and strengthened to build a more resilient global health security architecture.”

The global Covid summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

In the first summit held in September last year, Prime Minister Modi had said that the Covid-19 pandemic had been an unprecedented disruption and it was not yet over. He added that India's pharmaceutical sector produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices, and PPE kits and these were providing affordable options to many developing nations

