At Sushant's Mumbai residence, CBI recreates sequence of events

From outside, they were seen clicking pictures of the bedroom and shooting video. The CBI team was investigating whether suicide was possible at the spot, said the official quoted above.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 05:37 IST
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBI officials and forensic experts at Rajput’s home in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
A team of Central Bureau of Investigation officials, along with forensic experts, visited the house of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra on Saturday to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14, people familiar with the developments said. The team, which was accompanies by Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh and roommate Siddharth Pithani, spent more than five hours in the actor’s flat, the people added. The three were present in the flat when Rajput was found hanging in his room. The team first went to the building’s terrace and then entered the flat.

Earlier in the day, CBI officials visited Cooper Hospital at 11 am to meet the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

On Friday, investigators hadquestioned Neeraj Singh, the actor’s cook at the DRDO’s guest house in Mumbai. Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was questioned in the guest house of a private company at Marol in Andheri. The CBI team also collected documents from Mumbai police including forensic report, post mortem report, statements of more than 60 people that Mumbai police has recorded in the case, and other material evidence, a police official said. The team als o collected the three mobile phones that Rajput used, his laptop, clothes, blanket, bedsheets, a green kurta, a glass used to drink juice and CCTV footage of his house and building.

On Wednesday, the SC allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput.

