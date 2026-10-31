'Attack on energy trade, infrastructure a calculated move to hold prices hostage': Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised that deliberate attacks on energy trade and infrastructure were a calculated strategy to hold prices hostage. He also said military solutions will not work for tackling global challenges and that diplomacy must be given a chance to address them.

EAM Jaishankar attended the first plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on Friday. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

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These comments come amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

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EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, informed that he participated in the plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar in US for G20 Foreign Ministers’ meet

The minister also emphasised that "in the face of global challenges, military solutions will not work and diplomacy must be given a chance."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also flagged the issue of attacks on seafarers and highlighted the need to preserve freedom of navigation and ensure cessation of attacks within the framework of international law, especially UNCLOS.

Several Indians, including seafarers, have lost their lives since the war between the US and Iran began in West Asia in February, news agency PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The EAM further highlighted that the "tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism. It is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The EAM further highlighted that the "tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism. It is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Military solutions not working, give diplomacy a chance: Jaishankar at G20

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“Highlighted that deliberate attacks on energy trade & energy infrastructure are a calculated strategy to hold energy prices hostage,” the minister stated in an X post.

Jaishankar also said that the world was staring at an energy crisis not of production, but of unpredictability and disruption, unaffordable costs, and challenges of access.

The EAM said he reaffirmed that India needs "reliable and predictable LPG supplies for its clean cooking needs."

Jaishankar said he underscored that there appears to be little regard for the predicament of low-income countries.

"The G20 must display both understanding and leadership to keep energy markets open & predictable. It must widen access to finance and advance storage, small modular reactors, green hydrogen and bio fuels," he said.

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Jaishankar in Atlanta

Jaishankar arrived in Atlanta late Thursday evening, PTI reported. The EAM interacted with his counterparts from several countries on the sidelines of the meeting.

"Glad to meet FM Pablo Quirno @pabloquirno of Argentina on the sidelines of @g20org #Atlanta. Discussed trade, critical minerals, defence and nuclear cooperation. Also spoke about multilateral issues," the EAM said in a post.

He said in a separate post, "Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada today. Assessed the steady growth of our cooperation."