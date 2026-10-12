‘Attacks must cease’: India condemns strikes on commercial ships, seafarers in Strait of Hormuz after 2 Indians missing

India on Sunday condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region, after two Indian seafarers went missing when a drone struck a ship.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

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The MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly hit by a drone on Sunday, leaving two of the 11 Indian seafarers on board missing. In a separate incident, the MT Valthera, was struck by an unknown projectile, triggering a fire on board. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard the latter vessel were reported safe, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Indian embassy in Muscat is monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies to rescue the missing seafarers and provide assistance to the Indian crew.

‘Attacks must cease’: MEA

“The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India,” the MEA said, describing the repeated attacks on commercial shipping as “deeply concerning” and warning that they risk further aggravating an already volatile situation.

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{{^usCountry}} India called for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. “Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease,” the ministry said, stressing that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways must be upheld in accordance with international law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India called for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. “Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers, and civilian infrastructure must cease,” the ministry said, stressing that freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways must be upheld in accordance with international law. {{/usCountry}}

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9 crew members rescued

Earlier, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said nine of the 11 Indian crew members aboard the MT Petro Dolphin had been rescued and were safe, while search-and-rescue operations were underway to locate the two missing seafarers.

The Nicaragua-flagged tanker was attacked by a drone at Sohar Anchorage on Sunday, he said.

“Search-and-rescue operations are actively underway by the local Coast Guard. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

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The Indian embassy in Oman also said it was in close and continuous contact with the concerned authorities over the incident.

In a separate update, Sonowal said the MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on the same dat, triggering a fire on board. All Indian crew members were reported safe.

The incidents come amid a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf region as the conflict in West Asia rages on. On October 9, the Panama-flagged crude oil tanker MT Gem No.2, carrying 22 Indian nationals, was targeted in a drone attack at Sharjah Anchorage. All 22 Indian crew members were reported safe after the incident. A report also said the crew of the vessel was rescued after three simultaneous drone attacks triggered a fire on Saturday.

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