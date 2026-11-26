New Delhi, Any attempt to devalue the court on any assumed count or to malign judges must be strongly discouraged and stopped, Attorney General R Venkataramani on Thursday said.

Attempts to devalue court or malign judges must be discouraged: Attorney General Venkataramani more less

Speaking at a Constitution Day function of the Supreme Court Bar Association , Venkataramani said the lawns of the apex court are part of the court, and they are meant to be valued to celebrate the Constitution, not to demean the court.

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"This is not Hyde Park. I say all this not because I do not believe in the freedom of expression, but because all of us value it. It all depends on how nobly and responsibly we practice this freedom," he said.

The top law officer said debates on reforms in justice administration must certainly stand at the highest levels.

"Any attempt to devalue the court on any assumed count, or to malign judges, must be strongly discouraged and stopped. Let no partisan considerations assume self-importance of freedom. Seemingly being independent can invisibly impact the court's ability to be without fear or favour," he said.

Venkataramani said it is one matter that we talk of improving administration of justice and ease of justice.

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{{^usCountry}} " It is an entirely different matter that we denigrate our justice institutions, our judges, and the supreme value of independence by mindlessly or deliberately challenging it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} " It is an entirely different matter that we denigrate our justice institutions, our judges, and the supreme value of independence by mindlessly or deliberately challenging it," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Venkataramani appealed to the law minister for close attention to several areas of administration of justice for reforms.

"We need more investments, and we need to work fast on lessening the litigation burdens on all courts. By way of illustration, why should Supreme Court be called upon to deal with and take responsibility for ensuring safer and comfortable working environments in court for women practitioners," he said.

He said making courts and their environments comfortable, safe and conducive to quality outputs is the job of governments.

"The court has to take up many issues of social concern and work as social administrators and executive managers. In the process, the high responsibility quotient of executive performance is receding," Venkataramani said.

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He appealed to the law minister to set up a working group to study all public interest matters in courts and to evolve measures for dealing with the issues at the government levels.

"This will be a matter of great institutional reform. As we move into more of technology, we are confronted with attendant issues. We need a framework on market use of technology in administration of justice and in legal practice. Let not the market determine what we need to do," the top law officer said.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said public confidence in judicial authority must be continuously earned through independence, fairness, and consistency, and one must recognise that disagreement is not a weakness of constitutional democracy.

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He said a confident institution must have the capacity to engage with criticism without treating every disagreement as a challenge to its authority.

"What matters is that such engagement must remain guided by reasons, professional integrity, and respect for institutional process," he said.

The CJI said, as pointed out by the attorney general, "It must not be motivated with political agendas or personal gains to attack the institution only because it does not suit you in a particular situation."

SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Kumar Rai also addressed the gathering.

Since 2015, has been observed as Constitution Day.

The day, earlier observed as Law Day, commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

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