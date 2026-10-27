New Delhi, The Australian government is expanding its biometrics collection programme to visa applicants in India as part of its ongoing commitment to maintaining a secure, efficient and trusted visa system, according to a statement issued by the country's high commission in New Delhi.

Australia expands biometric collection programme to visa applicants in India

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From October 26 this year, people submitting a new Australian visa application in India "may be required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a facial image," it said.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The new requirements will apply only to applications lodged on or after October 26 and will not affect visas already granted or applications lodged before that date," the Australian High Commission said in a statement dated October 26.

Visa applicants will be advised by the Department of Home Affairs, the authority that manages visa processes in Australia, if they are required to provide biometrics, and will receive instructions on how to complete this step, it said.

"Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to attend one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App," the high commission said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Typically, this advice will be provided to the applicant or their authorised agent via email, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Typically, this advice will be provided to the applicant or their authorised agent via email, it added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The expansion of the biometrics programme will help "protect applicants while supporting the strong movement of people" between Australia and India, the statement said.

The people-to-people links between Australia and India have "never been stronger". The Australian government wants the visa process to remain secure, efficient and trusted as increasing numbers of Indians visit, study, work and build connections with Australia, the high commission said.

Biometrics provide a reliable way to verify a person's identity, helping to protect legitimate applicants from identity misuse, reduce fraud and strengthen the integrity of Australia's migration system, it underlined.

Australia already collects biometrics from visa applicants in nearly 60 countries. "Extending the programme to India brings our arrangements into line with established international practice while providing eligible applicants with a convenient digital option through the Australian Immi App," the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Biometric collection is not expected to adversely affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete the requirements in their notification promptly. Applicants should wait until they receive an official biometrics requirement letter via email before booking an appointment or attempting to use the Australian Immi App, it said.

"Biometric information is managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. Personal information is securely processed and transmitted through encrypted channels, with safeguards in place to ensure it is handled lawfully and securely," the high commission said.

Applicants should follow only the instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and use official websites when arranging biometric collection. Optional services offered by a service provider do not influence visa processing times or the outcome of a visa application, it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.