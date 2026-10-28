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Auto drivers welcome fare hike after 13 years, urge Tamil Nadu govt to regulate free bus scheme

The state government recently issued an order fixing the minimum fare at ₹50 for the first 1.8 km and ₹25 for every subsequent kilometre.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 15:30:38 IST
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Welcoming the Tamil Nadu government's decision to hike auto-rickshaw fares after a 13-year hiatus, auto drivers in Madurai expressed relief on Wednesday, stating the move will end daily altercations with passengers over pricing.

Drivers noted that the revision comes after long-standing protests and negotiations by trade unions, including the CITU. The previous fares, which were last set in 2013, stood at a minimum of ₹25 for 1.8 km and ₹12 for every additional kilometre. (Representative Image/Unsplash)
Drivers noted that the revision comes after long-standing protests and negotiations by trade unions, including the CITU. The previous fares, which were last set in 2013, stood at a minimum of ₹25 for 1.8 km and ₹12 for every additional kilometre. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The state government recently issued an order fixing the minimum fare at 50 for the first 1.8 km and 25 for every subsequent kilometre.

Drivers noted that the revision comes after long-standing protests and negotiations by trade unions, including the CITU. The previous fares, which were last set in 2013, stood at a minimum of 25 for 1.8 km and 12 for every additional kilometre.

"The hike will help avoid conflicts and unnecessary bargaining between drivers and customers, ensuring a fair price for both," Suresh Kumar, an auto driver from the Alangulam stand, told PTI Videos.

Also Read | ₹50 for first 1.8km">Tamil Nadu revises auto-rickshaw fares, minimum charge 50 for first 1.8km

While thanking the TVK-led government for the fare revision, the auto workers urged the administration to regulate the state's free bus travel scheme for women, citing severe passenger drops and losses to their daily income.

Drivers suggested restricting the free travel scheme to economically weaker sections rather than extending it to high-earning government employees.

Additionally, Kanagavel, district treasurer of the CITU auto union, appealed to the government for an annual subsidy of 10,000 for fitness certificate (FC) renewals, drawing a parallel to a 15,000 subsidy currently provided to auto drivers in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The union also requested the state government to issue a Deepavali festival bonus of 5,000 per driver through the unorganised workers' welfare board.

 
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