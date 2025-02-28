Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: An avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Uttarakhand's Mana and Badrinath on Friday morning. The snowslide had initially buried 57 men, but 16 of them were rescued. Operations continue to rescue others. Mana Pass is 52 km north of Badrinath Dham and over 310km from Dehradun....Read More

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that help of ITBP and other departments is being taken to rescue those trapped. "Our disaster management department and the entire administration is fully alert," the chief minister told reporters.

Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to Dhami and took stock of the situation, Shah said the government's priority is to safely evacuate all those who are out of reach.

According to the Indian Army, additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised to Mana to assist with the rescue and medical aid. Heavy snowfall is also being reported in the region, and work is ongoing to clear the road between Joshimath and Mana.