Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Rescue op hit as bad weather grounds helicopters; 41 trapped
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: An avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Uttarakhand's Mana and Badrinath on Friday morning. The snowslide had initially buried 57 men, but 16 of them were rescued. Operations continue to rescue others. Mana Pass is 52 km north of Badrinath Dham and over 310km from Dehradun....Read More
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that help of ITBP and other departments is being taken to rescue those trapped. "Our disaster management department and the entire administration is fully alert," the chief minister told reporters.
Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to Dhami and took stock of the situation, Shah said the government's priority is to safely evacuate all those who are out of reach.
According to the Indian Army, additional medical resources from Joshimath are being mobilised to Mana to assist with the rescue and medical aid. Heavy snowfall is also being reported in the region, and work is ongoing to clear the road between Joshimath and Mana.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Disaster management official gives on rescue ops
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: "The situation there is difficult as there is continuous snowfall in the area. A team of 65 people is engaged in the rescue mission…We have made a demand for Army helicopter. Rescued persons have been admitted to ITBP hospital in Mana," Uttarakhand disaster management secretary Vinod Suman tells ANI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: 4 NDRF teams being sent
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) says that it is sending four teams to Uttarakhand's border district of Chamoli, where BRO workers are trapped after an avalanche, reports PTI.
NDRF Director General (DG) Piyush Anand told PTI that apart from these teams, another four units have been kept on standby. "The rescue mission has been activated and the Union home minister (Amit Shah) has directed for a quick response. Four NDRF teams are being rushed (to the spot)," he says.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Rescue hampered as helicopters grounded by weather
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: On the Chamoli avalanche rescue operation, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says that helicopter service cannot be used due to bad weather.
"Rescue mission is underway. Due to inclement weather, helicopter service cannot be used. We are trying to rescue the labourers. The offices of the PM and home minister are in touch with us," he says, according to ANI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: ITBP official briefs CM on rescue ops
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: ITBP officials are briefing Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on the operation to rescue labourers trapped in an avalanche near Mana in Chamoli district, reports ANI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: According to PTI, the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh had issued an avalanche warning for a period of 24 hours at 5pm on Thursday for places located above 2,400 metres in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: 57 workers were present at site
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: According to the Chamoli DM, 57 labourers were at the camp when the avalanche struck between Mana and Mana pass in the morning.
"These labourers do regular snow clearing work on the route for army movement towards the Tibet border... As of now we have no news of any casualty. Rescue teams have been mobilised. But due to active snowfall and rain in the area, rescue work is slow," DM Sandeep Tiwari was quoted as saying by PTI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Avalanche buried BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, according to Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari.
Mana, three kilometres from Badrinath, is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres, according to PTI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: CM holds meetings with top officials
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is holding a meeting with the state's top officials at the state disaster control room to review the progress in the ongoing operation to rescue those trapped in Chamoli after an avalanche, reports ANI.
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Administration providing all possible assistance, says Rajnath Singh
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh says that he spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the avalanche.
“The administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,” Singh writes on X. “Rescue efforts by local Army units are also underway. All efforts to rescue the trapped personnel are being undertaken by utilising all available resources.”
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Amit Shah dials Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: Union home minister Amit Shah says that he spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, DG ITBP and DG NDRF regarding the avalanche in Chamoli.
“Rescuing the people trapped in the accident is our priority.,” Shah wrote on X. “The local administration is fully engaged in the rescue operations. Two teams of the NDRF are also reaching the incident site soon.”
Uttarakhand avalanche LIVE updates: 41 BRO workers trapped
