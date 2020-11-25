e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Upcoming Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

Upcoming Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

In a statement, the state government said that in a meeting led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved naming the airport as the Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport

india Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for naming the upcoming airport in the temple town of Ayodhya after Lord Ram
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for naming the upcoming airport in the temple town of Ayodhya after Lord Ram(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to name the upcoming airport in Ayodhya the Maryada Purshottam Shriram Airport.

A state government statement said the Cabinet, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, approved the name for the airport and decided to submit the proposal to the civil aviation ministry. The land acquisition process for the airport in Ayodhya is currently underway. The Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in the development of Ayodhya and its promotion as a global religious tourism site. The government is also in the process of hiring a global consultant for the overall development of Ayodhya—infrastructure, conservation, tourism, etc.

Also Read: Ayodhya’s chaudah kosi parikrama starts amid Covid-19 scare

The naming of the Ayodhya airport was among the 21 different proposals that the UP Cabinet approved on Tuesday, including the ordinance Uttar Pradesh Vidhi Viruddh Dharm Samparivartan Pratishedh Adhyadesh 2020 (UP prohibition of unlawful religious conversion ordinance 2020). The government has introduced the ordinance to check unlawful religious conversion using force, coercion, enticement, deceit, fraudulence or marriage.

After the Cabinet decision on Ayodhya airport, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted in Hindi: Yogi UP government’s cabinet has approved the naming of Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purshotam Shriram Airport. Your state government is committed towards positioning Shriram Lala’s city Ayodhya among the top religious places in the world.”

tags
top news
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Pak’s million mutinies, ghosts and Doval’s doctrine of ‘defensive offence’
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Ahmed Patel: Congress’ chief trouble shooter and master strategist is no more
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Heavy rains lash Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
Stubble fires spiked in Punjab this year, dropped in Haryana, shows CPCB data
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
‘Lost an irreplaceable comrade, faithful colleague’: Cong prez Sonia Gandhi
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
HTLS 2020: The Covid-19 pandemic and the shift in domestic politics
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
Watch: India tests BrahMos missile’s land-attack version amid border tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In