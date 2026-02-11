‘Baba’ apprehended in connection with deaths of 3 people in Delhi’s Peeragarhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 72-year-old “baba” in connection with the deaths of three people, including a woman, who were found dead inside a car parked near the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday afternoon, officers aware of the development in the matter said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified The three were found inside a car parked in a service lane (HT PHOTO)

The legal procedures to arrest the “baba”, who allegedly tricked people into believing that he possessed supernatural powers and could double or triple their money, duping them with such illusions, and book him for murder are in process, the officers said.

“The baba allegedly killed the three people by making them eat a “laddu” that was laced with poison. He also stole ₹2 lakh cash that was kept in the car. He was the last person who was inside the car before the bodies of the victims were discovered on Sunday afternoon,” said one officer, who asked not to be named, adding that the suspect is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The “baba” has been questioned since Monday, after he was picked up from Ghaziabad, to probe his role, as he was the last person seen with the victims before their deaths. The verification of his antecedents revealed that he was linked with a similar death in Uttar Pradesh. It was also revealed that he tricked people and took money from them in the name of converting lakhs into crores of rupees through his supernatural powers.

On Sunday, the bodies of the two men — a 76-year-old in the driver’s seat and a 47-year-old property dealer in the passenger’s seat — and the 40-year-old woman, who was sitting in the back seat, were found inside a white Tigor around 3:50 pm after passing motorists informed police about the parked vehicle in the service lane of the flyover. Police have established the identities of three victims and suspected that the deaths are linked to poisoning.