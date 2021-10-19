Home / India News / Babul Supriyo to resign from Lok Sabha today
india news

Babul Supriyo to resign from Lok Sabha today

The former Union minister, who is the sitting and 2-term MP from Asansol, is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 11am.
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo/ANI)
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo will, on Tuesday, October 19, formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP after being given an appointment in this regard by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The meeting with Birla will take place at 11am, Supriyo announced a day ago. “Sincere gratitude to honourable Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time to formally resign as MP. I will not hold on to the berths/perks/salary of an MP now that I am no longer a part of the BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again,” the singer-turned-politician tweeted.

 

On September 18, Supriyo, who began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014, joined West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). “I have been given a great opportunity. However, as I have joined the TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I have come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible,” he said after joining Bengal's ruling party.

On July 7, the two-term and sitting parliamentarian from Asansol was dropped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, where he served as the Minister of state for environment, forest and climate change. Then, on July 31, Supriyo, in a Facebook post, announced his “resignation” from politics, adding that he won't join any other party. However, he deleted that part from his post later.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babul supriyo om birla
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out