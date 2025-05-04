Badrinath Dham portals open amid Vedic chants, 15,000 devotees gather

Mussoorie: The portals of Badrinath Dham were opened to devotees at 6 am on Sunday amid the chanting of Vedic mantras and the rhythmic beating of traditional drums, as over 15,000 pilgrims from across the country gathered at the Himalayan shrine for the opening ceremony. Last year, 1.4 million devotees visited the Badrinath shrine, while 1.8 million in 2023.

After greeting the devotees and reviewing the yatra arrangements, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “The state government is making efforts at every level to ensure a safe, smooth Char Dham Yatra with enhanced facilities for the convenience of the pilgrims and all devotees visiting the Devbhoomi (land of Gods) Uttarakhand are urged to extend their full cooperation in maintaining a green and clean Char Dham Yatra.”

Dhami, who performed the first ‘Maha Abhishek Puja’ in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—praying for the prosperity and well-being of the country and the state—also instructed Chamoli district magistrate (DM) Sandeep Tiwari and the superintendent of police to enhance facilities for pilgrim convenience and security.

Dhami reviewed progress on the Badrinath Master Plan with DM Tiwari and inspected ongoing construction activities near the temple. He directed the DM to ensure timely completion of all Master Plan projects while maintaining high standards of quality.

He inquired about preparations for the upcoming Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra and directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities for pilgrims are arranged without delay. Additionally, he sought updates on the construction of the bridge over the Alaknanda river at Govindghat, ordering the DM to conduct a site inspection, ensure quality construction, and complete the project before the yatra begins on May 25.

“It was my good fortune to participate in the portal opening ceremony of Shri Badrinath Dham, the sacred land of Shri Hari Vishnu. Upon reaching this divine shrine nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, I experienced that sublime feeling of spiritual energy and faith, which has eternally been the centre of devotion for millions of pilgrims,” CM wrote on social media.

Badrinath, located in Chamoli district along the banks of Alaknanda river at an altitude of 3,133 metres, is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus, particularly Vaishnavites. It is also part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, and Vriddha Badri.

The temple stands around 50 feet tall, crowned with a small cupola covered in a gold-gilt roof. The complex houses 15 idols, including the image of Lord Badarinath, sculpted in black stone. According to local priests, Adi Guru Shankaracharya discovered the black stone idol of Lord Badarinarayan—made of Saligram stone—in the Alaknanda River. He originally enshrined it in a cave near the Tapt Kund hot springs. In the 16th century, the King of Garhwal relocated the idol to its current location in the temple.

The Char Dham shrines remain closed for nearly six months each year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). Traditionally, the Char Dham pilgrimage begins in the west at Yamunotri, then proceeds to Gangotri, Kedarnath, and finally Badrinath in the east.