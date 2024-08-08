Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in today; BSF thwarts infiltration bids | 10 points
Indian border security agencies are on high alert amid the law and order situation in neighbouring Bangladesh.
Muhammad Yunus will be sworn in on Thursday as the leader of Bangladesh's interim government, days after Sheikh Hasina's unceremonious exit from power and the country amid violent protests against quotas in government jobs. Yunus, a Nobel peace laureate, who was in Paris for the Olympics when he was named interim leader, has appealed to the people of the beleaguered country to maintain peace. "Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country,” he said.
Indian border security agencies are on high alert in the wake of the the law and order problems in neighbouring Bangladesh. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday said it thwarted a "significant" infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladeshis along the International Border (IB) in West Bengal.
Here are 10 points on the Bangladesh crisis.
- The BSF personnel stopped 120-140 Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from multiple locations in the eastern state. "The individuals gathered were primarily motivated by fears of local unrest. The BSF, in coordination with the BGB, and Bangladeshi civil authorities has reassured these individuals of their safety and encouraged them to return to their homes," a spokesperson for the frontier headquartered in Kadamtala, Darjeeling, said.
- In one sector, it said, the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh, as well as local civil authorities, sent back 35 Bangladeshi civilians to their homes. "BSF has deployed additional forces to manage the situation effectively," the statement said. In another sector, a group of Bangladeshi villagers approached the IB, causing a brief commotion, but the BSF personnel "promptly engaged" with the group and sent them back.
- Bangladesh’s military chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, said in a televised address that Yunus would be sworn in on Thursday night. "We are making every effort to hold the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow (Thursday). There was a proposal to hold it in the afternoon. However, that would result in a very tight schedule because Dr Yunus is expected to arrive in the country around 2:10 pm. It would be difficult to arrange the ceremony after that. Therefore, we may hold it around 8 pm. The arrangement will accommodate a total of 400 people," he said on Wednesday.
- Former PM Khaleda Zia, meanwhile, urged calm on Wednesday. “No destruction, no anger, and no revenge, we need love and peace to rebuild our country,” she told members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
- Ahead of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, at least 109 people, including 14 police officers, had been killed in two days. Homes of former ministers and MPs belonging to Hasina's party were looted, torched or vandalized. Her official house in the capital was also ransacked.
- Days after violence gripped Bangladesh, forcing Sheikh Hasina to relinquish her post and flee to India, the country's capital Dhaka was calm on Wednesday. Student activists cleaned streets and managed traffic in parts of Dhaka after police went on strike earlier in the week following violent attacks on police stations. The authorities have asked officials to return to duty by Thursday evening.
- US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said his country would want the interim government to respect democratic principles. "... I have already spoken to the interim government in Bangladesh and what steps we want to see it carry out as it moves forward...To make stability, to build the institution, and to arrange a free, fair, inclusive election...As the interim government makes decisions moving forward, we want to see them do so in a way that respects democratic principles," he said.
- As of now, the future plans of Sheikh Hasina aren't clear. There were reports that she wanted to go to London after a brief stay in India. However, due to "uncertainties", her stay in India got extended. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the all-party meeting on Tuesday that she had been in shock and the government had given her time to recoup before discussing her plans.
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of Sheikh Hasina, however, said that his mother had not decided on seeking asylum in the UK or the US. He said she would stay in New Delhi for a while. “I was worried not because she was leaving Bangladesh, but because she didn't want to leave Bangladesh. We had to convince her. I said this is not a political movement anymore, this is a mob ... they are going to kill you,” he said in an interview yesterday.
- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the incident in Bangladesh was a matter of concern for India. "The incident in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for us for two reasons. Firstly, if this turmoil continues, then the people of Bangladesh will come to India. We need to make our borders safe. Secondly, all extremists of the North East were removed from Bangladesh during the rule of Shiekh Haseena," he said.
With inputs from AFP, AP, ANI, PTI
