Bangladesh crisis: Muhammad Yunus to be sworn in today; BSF thwarts infiltration bids | 10 points

Muhammad Yunus will be sworn in on Thursday as the leader of Bangladesh's interim government, days after Sheikh Hasina's unceremonious exit from power and the country amid violent protests against quotas in government jobs. Yunus, a Nobel peace laureate, who was in Paris for the Olympics when he was named interim leader, has appealed to the people of the beleaguered country to maintain peace. "Violence is our enemy. Please don’t create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country,” he said.

People gather in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) headquarters during a rally in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP)