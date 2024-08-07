Sheikh Hasina resignation LIVE updates: US calls on Bangladesh to ‘respect democracy’
As the former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India amid the violent anti-government protests, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, has urged India to arrest the ex-PM and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh.
Hasina, who had ruled the country since 2009, resigned on Monday and landed at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on a C-130 transport aircraft - where she is living at a safe house. Media reports suggest that she is likely to go to London, where she may seek political asylum.
A day after Hasina left, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was chosen to head Bangladesh’s interim government. Known as the “banker to the poorest of the poor” and a longtime critic of the ousted Hasina, Yunus will act as a caretaker premier until new elections are held. The decision came after a meeting held on late Tuesday that included student protest leaders, military chiefs, civil society members and business leaders.
On Tuesday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament and ordered the release of prisoners from the protests, as well as former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia - who was jailed by her arch-rival Hasina for graft in 2018.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Tuesday on Bangladesh to respect democracy after Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was tapped to lead an interim government following an uprising.
"Any decisions that the interim government makes, they need to respect democratic principles, need to uphold the rule of law, need to reflect the will of the people," Blinken told the media.
'Deeply concerned about reports of violence in Bangladesh', says US
The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh, including attacks on members of religious or political groups, and said it will be vital for the new government to credibly investigate all such instances and provide justice to victims.
"We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh – including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a US State Department spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.
Who will lead the next government in Bangladesh?
Shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned, the country's military chief said the army would seek the figurehead president's guidance to appoint an interim government. The next day, a key student leader said that the movement wanted Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus to head the interim government.
SCBA President urges India to arrest, return ex-PM
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, has urged India to arrest former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh, reported ANI.
The duo is currently staying at a safe house in India after they fled the country.