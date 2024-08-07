Sheikh Hasina resignation LIVE updates: US calls on Bangladesh to ‘respect democracy’

Sheikh Hasina resignation LIVE updates: As the former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India amid the violent anti-government protests, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, has urged India to arrest the ex-PM and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and return them to Bangladesh. ...Read More

Hasina, who had ruled the country since 2009, resigned on Monday and landed at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on a C-130 transport aircraft - where she is living at a safe house. Media reports suggest that she is likely to go to London, where she may seek political asylum.

A day after Hasina left, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus was chosen to head Bangladesh’s interim government. Known as the “banker to the poorest of the poor” and a longtime critic of the ousted Hasina, Yunus will act as a caretaker premier until new elections are held. The decision came after a meeting held on late Tuesday that included student protest leaders, military chiefs, civil society members and business leaders.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the Parliament and ordered the release of prisoners from the protests, as well as former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia - who was jailed by her arch-rival Hasina for graft in 2018.