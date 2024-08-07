Sheikh Hasina's dramatic escape to save her life: Carried no clothes, essentials

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country after resigning from her post and landed in India on Monday, August 5. However, Hasina and many members of her team did not have the time to carry their clothes and essentials after leaving the violence-torn country in a rush, reported ANI quoting people aware of the matter. Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed the palace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on August 5, 2024, as she had fled after mass demonstrations demanding that she quit.(AFP)

Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and other associates arrived in India on Monday in a C-130 J transport aircraft from Dhaka. The entourage came to India in a hurry to “save their lives” and did not carry any of their daily essentials, reported ANI.

The Indian protocol officials deployed with the entourage helped the members of Hasina's team to buy clothes and other items. The team members were in a state of shock due to the experience and scenes witnessed by them back home in the last few days, the report said.

The number of associates of the two sisters from the most reputed political family of Bangladesh are in double digits and they arrived in India along with her, according to the report.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was constantly in touch with the officials and met Hasina as soon as she landed in Delhi. The team was provided immediate help and taken to safe houses in Delhi, they said.

When Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina, her sister and her entourage fled Dhaka just as the protestors in Bangladesh stormed her official residence and started ransacking all buildings and monuments associated with her party Awami League.

Shortly after Hasina's resignation, Bangladesh's army chief addressed the country and announced the formation of an interim government. The new government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is set to take oath on Thursday.

Hasina is likely to stay in New Delhi for a few days till she seeks political asylum. Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Wednesday that she has not made any final calls on whether her plans for asylum are in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Joy further added that Hasina decided to leave Bangladesh not because she wanted to, but because her family was concerned for her safety.

"I was worried not because she was leaving Bangladesh, but because she didn't want to leave Bangladesh. We had to convince her. I said this is not a political movement anymore, this is a mob ... they are going to kill you," Joy said.

(With inputs from ANI)